Hayner Hits the Road to Dayton landmarks

TROY — Just a few seats are still available for the Hayner Hits the Road’s first trip of year on Wednesday, April 5.

It will be a tour of four Dayton landmarks, including the Victoria Theatre, the Dayton Woman’s Club, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Dayton Masonic Temple. There will be a docent led tour of each of these historic structures. The Victoria Theatre will offer a backstage tour of the facility — visiting the dressing rooms, orchestra pit and many other places that the public rarely has a chance to see.

Then it is off to enjoy a lunch at the Dayton Woman’s Club followed by a tour of the Victorian mansion built in 1848. Westminster Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest congregations in Dayton with the present structure completed in 1925. The church is widely known for its Staddard Memorial stained glass window, which was commissioned of the Louis Comfort Tiffany Company in New York City. The church organ is a 122 rank Casavant Organ with more than 7,000 pipes. John Neely, associate pastor of music and principal organist, will give a short concert and detail the organ history.

The final tour of the day will be the Dayton Masonic Temple. This 5,000,000 cubic feet structure was completed in 1928 and contains approximately 250 rooms. The temple has an 1,800 seat auditorium and seven pipe organs throughout.

Participants will depart from the Hayner at 9 a.m. and return to the Hayner at approximately 5:15 p.m. The all-inclusive cost of this trip is $60 for in-district and Friends of Hayner Members and $65 for those out-of-district. Those interested can register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org or stop by the Hayner to register and pay.

For more information, please visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.