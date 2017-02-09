Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 3

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 6000 block of Newberry Washington Road, Newberry Twp., in reference identity theft. The reporting party stated he received a letter from Halsted Financial Services, a collection agency. The letter said he had a loan with Buckeye Lending Solutions and owned the amount of $631.19. The letter stated the reporting party could reset the balance today for $315.60. He stated he has never borrowed any money in the past and has problems with identity theft. The reporting party stated he needed a police report to dispute the fraudulent charge.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 3400 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Union Township, Miami County, Ohio. Forced entry was made through a rear door and multiple rooms in the home were targeted. Several electronics and weapons were stolen from the residence.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the9300 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp. after a subject called 911 to report a male was passed out in a truck in the parking lot of Concrete Sealants. The individual was administered Naloxone by Bethel EMS and was eventually revived and then transported to the Huber Heights Medical Center for treatment.

Feb. 4

OVI: A deputy initial a stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation at State Route 721 and State Route 36, Bradford. After investigation the registered owner Shawn Mcclure was arrested for OVI.

OVI: A deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Fenner Road, Concord Twp. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charge with felony drug possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption in a motor vehicle, failure to reinstate license, and suspicion of OVI.

ASSIST MOTORIST: The listed vehicle had ran out of gas in front of the training center on Co. Rd. 25A. I gave the driver/owner, Paul Green, a ride to the Marathon Station to get gas and back to his vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Mr. Green

Feb. 5

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Loose change was stolen out of a vehicle on West Cross Street, Potsdam.

Feb. 6

Feb. 7

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: A deputy was notified by Lt. Marion that a registered sex offender in Miami County had failed

to register a new address from the old address in the 1000 block of Covington Avenue, Piqua. This case is pending

SCHOOL INCIDENT: While working a detail at Bradford School a deputy noticed a student that had a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from his persons. The student was taken to the principal’s office where he admitted to smoking marijuana before school. The student also turned over a pack of cigarettes with a small marijuana roach in it and a pack

of rolling papers.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street, Concord Twp. on an assist squad.

Dispatch advised a 45 year-old male was unresponsive and CPR was started. Upon arrival, the deputy was met by Troy EMS. EMS was able to revive the male by using Narcan and transported him to the hospital.

FRAUD: A resident in the 5000 block of Studebaker Road, Tipp City, called the Sheriff’s Office to report an identity theft. He stated someone had applied for a credit card using his information. He stated Chase bank froze the account and he had already spoken with Experian to monitor his credit. He stated he has not lost any money and his bank requests a police report be filed to continue with their investigation.

OVI: An officer was dispatched to an assist squad call where a male was reported to be passed out behind the wheel in the parking lot of Big Mikes gas station in Bethel Township. The male then went inside the building where clerks stated he was “definitely on something” and went into the bathroom for approximately 10-15 minutes. Bethel squad was dispatched and awaited our arrival and observed the male exit the building and get back into his vehicle and leave the gas station.

The deputy was able to locate his vehicle and observed several lanes violations and initiated my stop at State Route 40 and Palmer Rd. At the conclusion of the stop, the male, Aaron Cox, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

JUVENILE COURT: Deputy Swietzer and Morando were present as court security in Miami County Juvenile Court room #3, for a juvenile detention hearing. At the conclusion of the hearing, the juvenile spit at his mother’s face, striking her in the face. The juvenile was transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center for charges unrelated to this domestic.

CAMPING OUT: A deputy was informed by Troy Parks department that an individual was camping on our property at the in the 2000 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The individual was located and informed he was trespassing. The individual packed his belongings and moved on.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy spoke with a complainant on the phone regarding a property complaint at 102 East 7th Street in Fletcher. The complainant advised that he recently evicted a tenant living at the residence recently, and returned to the property to find several items had been taken from the residence, including kitchen cabinets, shed doors, a sink, and damage to drywall in the residence. This case is pending further investigation.

Feb. 8

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation. After further investigation the operator was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation on Washington Road, Troy. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant Levi Combs. After further investigation Mr. Combs was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a lanes of travel violation on Washington Road, Troy. Driver was arrested on suspicion of OVI and for the lanes of travel violation. The passenger was arrested for possession of Marijuana that was located in the center console.

FRAUD: A resident in the 4300 block of Rudy Road, Tipp City reported fraud.

ANIMAL ISSUE: The Miami County Animal Shelter advised that they are investigating an animal cruelty case in the area of 2230 Suber Road. They advised they spoke to a resident about the complaint. She advised the listed vehicle was seen at the rear of her property with a male driver. She watched the male subject dump cats he had trapped into the river behind the property. Her husband confronted the male subject. The deputy was advised by the Animal Shelter the resident has pictures of the vehicle and male subject. The Animal Shelter is requesting extra checks in the area.

Feb. 9

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 2300 block of Range Line Road, Newton Twp., in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male driver. Upon further investigation he was cited with OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense in relation to an accident he had been involved in while attempting to return to his residence.