TCW donates to city

For the Troy Daily News

TROY —At a recent meeting, Troy Community Works voted to donate $1,500 to the city’s Riverfront Development initiative.

As a long-term stakeholder in the city of Troy, TCW has partnered with the city on multiple projects downtown including the East Gate Building, Coleman Allen Saidleman Building, Troy Day of Caring (formerly known as “Make A Difference Day”), and other projects.

TCW’s Board of Directors is passionate about the revitalization of downtown and supports the riverfront development project. At the December TCW Board Meeting, President Rich Dinsmore entertained a motion to donate $1,500 from the general fund to support the Riverfront Development Initiative and had unanimous support of the board.

“Development of the Miami River corridor is good for the entire community and brings more focus to Troy’s historic downtown,” Dinsmore told board members. “Our work on the Coleman Allen Saidleman building project (1 E. Public Square) benefits from riverfront development by drawing new visitors to Troy and sustaining the vibrancy of downtown.”

The mission of TCW serves to enhance the long-term and livability of the city of Troy through a collaborative approach to sustainable community development.