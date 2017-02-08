Surveillance added to Duke concessions

TROY — Due to multiple break-ins, the parks department recntly installed new doors and a surveillance system at Duke Park the Board of Par Commissioners said in their meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Levi Fox was not in attendance.

Parks Superintendent Jeremy Drake reported the department repaired the concession stand doors at Duke Park. The concession stand had been broken into several times. Drake informed the commissioners a new surveillance system has been installed for the building. Pop and candy were the only things reportedly stolen from the concession stand, which was property of the concessionaire.

Drake said the last time the stand was broken into was November and the doors were damaged beyond repair and had to be completely replaced.

The parks department also is currently attending to street tree removal. Employees have removed approximately 62 trees at various locations throughout the city. Drake also reported he met with the Mayor’s Cycling Committee. Drake said signage at the Duke Park mountain trail has been proposed and will be brought to the park board in the future. Drake said the group plans to have an event for the mountain bike trail at Duke Park in May.

Ken Green, Miami Shores Golf Course director, said his staff is gearing up to open the course next month on March 1.

Green also said he plans to have an open house at the golf course from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Equipment displays, a maintenance Q & A and tours of the clubhouse will be available. A representative from Operation Recreation will be at the open house to answer questions about the levy on the May 2 ballot. Miami Shores’ portion of the project includes adding a driving range and clubhouse renovation.

President Kappers requested open house guests to visit the clubhouse locker rooms as part of the tour.

Green also said there will be a vacancy on the golf board that needs to be filled. A member resigned due to health issues. Interested parties can contact Green at the golf course for more information about the golf course board position.

The Board of Park Commissioners OK’d the city’s concert plans for Prouty Plaza and Treasure Island Park on Tuesday.

• The following is a list of 2017 concert dates and times at Prouty Plaza:

Monday, May 22 — THS Jazz Band Concert — Picnic on the Plaza at 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, May 23 — Eighth Grade Band Concert — Picnic on the Plaza at 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, May 25 — Seventh Grade Band Concert — Picnic on the Plaza at 11:45 a.m.

Friday, June 16 — Troy Main Street concert, 7:30 p.m. — Funky G & the Groove Machine

Friday, July 7 — Hayner concert, 7:30 p.m. — Jimi and Janis

Friday, July 14 — Troy Main Street concert, 7:30 p.m. — Brother Believe Me

Friday, July 21 — Hayner concert, 7:30 p.m. — Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys)

Friday, Aug. 4 — Hayner concert, 7:30 p.m. — Everything Fitz

Friday, Aug. 11 — Tentative Troy Main Street concert, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 — Troy Main Street concert, 7:30 p.m. — 1988 Rocks

Sunday, Aug. 20 Mayor’s Concert — Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 — Troy Main Street concert with Taste of Troy, various music groups during the day, Eric Jerardi Concert at 7 p.m.

• The following is a list of 2017 Prouty Plaza events:

May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, Troy Streets Alive, Troy Main Street evemts from 5-9 p.m.

June 2-4 — Troy Strawberry Festival activities

Sept. 15 — Possible uses associated with Tour deDonut, noon to 9 p.m.

Sept. 16 — Taste of Troy, Troy Main Street, morning to 9 p.m.

• The following is a list of the 2017 Treasure Island Park concerts:

Monday, May 29 — Civic Band Concert, 7 p.m. (Land of the Free, Home of the Brave)

Sunday, July 16 — Civic Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. (Christmas in July)

Sunday, Aug. 13 — Civic Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. (Dance, Dance, Dance)

Monday, Sept. 4 — Civic Band Concert, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 — Concert for Tour deDonut, 7 p.m.

• Other events at Treasure Island include:

Saturday, June 24 — Treasure Island River Fest 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a variety of events throughout the day

Saturday, Aug. 26 — Be the Match 5K (walk/activities related to blood diseases) — morning and afternoon

• Other Location:

Saturday, Aug. 19 — Festival of Nations, levee area, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

