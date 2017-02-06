Troy man charged with attempted murder

TROY — Troy Police Department have charged David Boyea, 33, of Troy, with two counts of attempted murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at a Troy motel in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, Boyea stabbed the white female in the chest and stabbed the 30 year-old white male multiple times at the America’s Best Inn and Suites. Boyea allegedly knocked on the door and when the door opened he stabbed the couple before fleeing the scene. Both victims were transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The female is in critical condition. The male victim is stable and in fair condition.

Kunkleman said the trio worked together at the Troy Burger King. The female was residing at the motel at the time of the incident. Their names have not been released at this time. The female victim called 9-1-1 during the incident.

Boyea was apprehended by Troy Police road patrol on Race and Mulberry streets around 9 a.m. Monday. He suffered a few defensive wounds and was treated before being incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Boyea is also charged with first degree felony burglary.

Boyea http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MUGSHOTS_34347679_cmyk.jpg Boyea

Two victims stabbed at Troy motel; female in critical condition