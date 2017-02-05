Area briefs

Euchre tourney set

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will be hosting a Euchre tournament on Feb. 23 to benefit the local charities, including the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, VFW Post 4874 and the Bethany Center in Piqua.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games beginning at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the mall’s food court and will be single elimination. Entry fee is $5 per person and you select one of the four charities to give your money to. A “Loser’s Lounge” will be set up in the banquet room for those that want to play board games, eat snacks and socialize.

Top team prize is $200 with gift cards to runner ups. Gift baskets will be provided for those wanting to enter to win one.

This event is sponsored by Civitas Media, Piqua Manor, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Galbreath Realtors and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Register by email at info@miamivalleycentremall.com 2), call (937) 773—1225, Ext. 2320, mail Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356; or on the event day at the door.

Registration forms are available at the mall’s website www.miamivalleycentremall.com, in the mall, call or email and one will be mail it to you. Forms are also available the evening of the event.

For more information, call 773—1225.

Conferences upcoming

COVINGTON — Parent/teacher conferences will be held at Covington Schools from 1:30—9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment through the use of our online scheduler. There is a link to the online scheduler on the district webpage. If you have trouble with the scheduler, or if you do not have access to the Internet, please contact your child’s school.

Covington students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16. Covington schools will not be in session for all students on Friday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 20.

YMCA offers adult soccer league

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming adult soccer league. The league takes place at the Piqua branch on Sunday evenings beginning Feb. 19.

Registration goes through Feb. 12. This soccer league is co—ed with two females on the court at a time. The season is an eight game season with a single elimination tournament for the top four teams.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440—9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Art exhibit, sale set

TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Area Arts Council’s Fine Art Exhibit and Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Community Room at the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City .

Featuring the works of area artists and fine art vendors, the sale includes paintings, fine jewelry, photography, glass, pottery and more. TCAAC’s 6×6 Art donated by local artists will also be on display and available for purchase. Parking is at the back of the church. The event is handicapped—accessible and will be held regardless of weather conditions. Food, prepared by the Sisters of the Skillet, and beverages will be available for purchase.

Vendors include:

Liz Ball — pottery, jewelry

Kay Bertrand — textiles and weavings

Kristin Barry —matted architectural prints, canvases, cards

Joletta Breland — paintings; oils, acrylics, watercolors

Greg Enslen — author, book signing

Meaghan Fisher — author and publisher, book signing

Cheryl Gustafson — hand crafted inlaid wood

Rusty Harden — mixed media

Anita Herras — hand beaded jewelry

Missy Hines — paintings and other fine creations

Pat Klopfenstein — pottery

Marilee Lake — author , book signing

Lilian Nichols — acrylic beads and jewelry

Judy Riesser — carved and painted gourds

Alison Rusk – handmade papers and cards

Lisa Segar — stained glass

Karen Skirha — wire wrapped artistry

Nicole Swani — coin jewelry

Barry Todd — carved and polished wood.