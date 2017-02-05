FFA fares well in evaluations

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at the Greene County Career Center in Xenia. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2016-17 chapter officers that submitted books for review. Alyssa Westgerdes submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Alex DiNardo submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Carly Gump submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

Seniors Katie Bodenmiller, Carly Gump and Alyssa Westgerdes and Junior Alex DiNardo applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.

Emily Beal applied for the District 5 Star Farmer Award for her goat production. Her application will be reviewed in late February.

Graduates Emily Beal, Daniel Everett, Stephanie Millhouse, Levi Reid and Hunter Sharp applied for the American FFA Degree. Their applications were reviewed and submitted to the state further evaluation.

Several students applied for proficiency awards. These awards recognized outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs in their respected area of specialty. All applications were reviewed and advanced to state competition.

Maci Krites started her own business of designing and welding to apply in the area of Agricultural Design and Fabrication.

Katie Bendickson applied in the area of Agricultural Sales — Entrepreneurship for her enterprises, Katie’s Christmas Cheer and Floral Arrangements.

Kylie Blair utilized her research on water and soil quality to apply for the Integrated Agricultural Research proficiency.

Lane Mergler started his own business of designing, making and marketing fishing lures and applied in the area of Outdoor Recreation.

Alyssa Westgerdes applied in the area of Specialty Crop Production. She raised and marketed mums to family and friends.

Emily Thimmes applied in the area of Specialty Crop Production for herb and mum sales. Emily utilized farmers markets to sell her herbs and mums.

Students will now await review at the state evaluation the end of February at the Ohio FFA Center. If selected as one of the top four in the state the student will be interviewed at the State FFA Convention in May.