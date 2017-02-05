Genealogy classes set at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., has announced the inclusion of two types of genealogy classes in its February class schedule.

Researching Genealogy & History with Offline Sources with instructor Judy Deeter is for students age 12 to adult. The fee for this class that will meet for two consecutive Thursdays, on Feb. 9 and 16 from 7-8 pm. is $25. There are many details about the lives of our ancestors that can only be found offline in libraries, museums and public agencies. This class provides information about where and how to find offline sources, with emphasis on courthouse and end-of-life records.

Using a Computer for Genealogy with Instructor Barbara Moore will focus on researching, documenting, and sharing family history with the aide of a computer. Students in this one-day workshop that meets on Thursday, February 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will learn about genealogy software and where to research their roots online using both free and paid resources. The fee for this class for adults is $40. Students should feel comfortable using the Internet and will receive a disk with useful tools and information.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register because classes fill up quickly.

