Scabies case confirmed at Koester

TROY — A case of scabies has been confirmed at the Premier Health senior assisted living facility Koester Pavilion on Friday with a possible 12 more cases suspected and being investigated at the facility.

“Families of Koester Pavilion residents have been notified that one case of scabies has been confirmed, and 12 others are suspected at the facility,” Premier Health said in a statement. “Local and state health officials have been appropriately notified, and guidelines established by those organizations are being closely followed.”

Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite and occurs when the mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin, where it lives and lays its eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.

Premier Health is also instituting preventative measures to contain the outbreak.

“While the confirmed and suspected cases are isolated to a single wing, preventative measures have been recommended to residents where appropriate,” Premier Health said in a statement. “The Ohio Department of Health has informed us verbally that we are following all appropriate measures. All employees are being treated. Extensive cleaning/disinfecting procedures have been followed, and the entire building is being closely monitored to prevent additional cases.”

The outbreak comes on the heels of a recent scabies outbreak at Kettering Health Network.

According to our partners at WDTN, there have been 86 cases reported at Kettering Medical Center as of Monday and those numbers are expected to continue to climb.

The hospital reported that there was a patient who had a specific form of scabies and could be the source of the recent outbreak. Scabies is reportedly more common at retirement institutions and hospitals.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

