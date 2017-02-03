Hook Elementary

TROY — Hook Elementary has announced the names of honor students for the first grading period of the 2016-17 school year.

Honor roll

Fourth grade — Max Berning, Tatyana Green, Karly Halter, Carson Heffner, Laynie Higbee, Alexis Olham, Lauren Roll, Austin Slife

Fifth grade — Jacob Anderson, Evan Barth, Robert Cox, Karleigh Durian, David Elder, Lillian Graham, Tyler Heuker, Aubrey Murphy, Rashad Reynolds, Arantza Rivera, Colin Vogel

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Matthew Hempker, Justin Kendall, Suhas Nallam, Rylee Nickles, Alex Rammel, Hannah Robinson, Dayne Schlagetter, Kylee Snider, Kaylee Strayer, Isabel Westerheide

Fifth grade — Kiana Farrier, Dylan Greaf, Jena Johns, Owen Kemp, Elizabeth Niemi, Jacob Shurtz, Alyssa Stanley, Allison Unger