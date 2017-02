Honor roll

Cookson Elementary

TROY — Cookson Elementary has named honor students for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.

Fourth grade — Kaelyn Bailey, Marcus Cavanaugh, Mackenzie Davis, Jackson Gebbie, Connor Haywood, Kyle Knorpp, Emily Linton, Sophie Love, Dakota Manson, Lincoln Marsh, Gabe Mast, Baryden Maylone, Noah Morgan, Chelsea Muhlenkamp, Audrey Oates, Noah Pearson, Carsen Riddle, Darian Roberts, Theron Rogers, Harrison Sheipline, Ava Smith, Mallei Smith, Trinity Sowers, Hope Studebaker, Hayden Taylor, Owen Wheeler, Nevaeh Williams, Madison Wintrow

Fifth grade —Brooke Craft, Tanner Furrow, Alyxandria Grube, Clay Smith, Ronan Watkins, Damien West

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Kira Cole, Chase Cooper, Luke Harnish, Olivia Setser, Brogan Stephey, Jakob Thurmond, Adain Wray

Fifth grade — Autumn Bowers, Aaron Oates