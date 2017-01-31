Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.02 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Ohio edged out neighboring Indiana by a penny to claim the lowest average.

Prices in Ohio have dropped from an average of $2.35 a month ago and $2.13 last week. But they haven’t fallen enough to match the state average at this time last year, which was around $1.66.

The national average was $2.27 on Monday, down a few pennies from a month earlier but higher than the average of $1.80 a year ago.

AAA says increases in U.S. oil production contributed to gas price decreases in recent weeks.