Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.
The state average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.02 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Ohio edged out neighboring Indiana by a penny to claim the lowest average.
Prices in Ohio have dropped from an average of $2.35 a month ago and $2.13 last week. But they haven’t fallen enough to match the state average at this time last year, which was around $1.66.
The national average was $2.27 on Monday, down a few pennies from a month earlier but higher than the average of $1.80 a year ago.
AAA says increases in U.S. oil production contributed to gas price decreases in recent weeks.
Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Brent Wackler fuels up at Sunoco on Staunton Road Tuesday in Troy. Prices at the pump have gone up an average of 30 cents in the area, while still some of the cheapest in the nation.