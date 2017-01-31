Piqua man dies following crash, fire

TROY — Troy Police Department is investigating what might have caused a Piqua man to crash in the Meijer parking lot around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Joe Long, Robert Mikolajewski, 67, of Piqua, died at Upper Valley Medical Center early Tuesday afternoon.

The official cause of death has not been released, although Mikolajewski may have suffered a heart attack prior to the incident.

According to reports, Mikolajewski was the driver of a 2013 Cadillac and his 88-year-old mother was a passenger.

The mother claimed Mikolajewski complained that he did not feel well before passing out behind the wheel and striking two or three vehicles in the parking lot. The car then overheated and the driver’s side dashboard caught fire.

A Troy policeman and fireman pulled Mikolajewski out of the car once the flames were contained.

Mikolajewski’s burns were contained to the feet and leg area, and he was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Reports stated an explosion occurred at the scene, but it was likely a tire melted had exploded at the scene, Long said.

A reconstructionist was called to assist at the scene. The vehicle also may be studied to determined why it caught on fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy firefighters extinguish a car fire in the parking lot of the Troy Meijer store on Tuesday morning. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_4853.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy firefighters extinguish a car fire in the parking lot of the Troy Meijer store on Tuesday morning. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy Fire Department medics ready the victim of a crash and car fire into a medic for transportation. It is believed that the victim may have suffered a medical condition that led to the incident. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_4853.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy Fire Department medics ready the victim of a crash and car fire into a medic for transportation. It is believed that the victim may have suffered a medical condition that led to the incident.

Man, 67, may have suffered heart attack

By Melanie Yingst

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

