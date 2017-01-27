County man to serve 2 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — The man who fled from a homeowner and authorities after he stole a dirt bike that was for sale in Union Township last September will spend two years in prison.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Brian Mader, 33, of Bradford, to serve two years in prison for third degree felony failure to comply with law enforcement on Thursday.

“I messed up. Drugs took a hold of me. I wouldn’t have done any of these actions if I wasn’t on drugs. I want to get some help with it,” said Mader prior to sentencing.

A Miami County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness advocate reported the victim wanted the court to know the hardship it caused trying to explain to his children the circumstances regarding the incident.

Judge Pratt noted Mader’s conduct on Sept.15. According to reports, Mader stole a vehicle from Darke County and then stole the dirt bike from a home in Union Township. Mader then led sheriff’s deputies on a 17-minute chase with speeds up to 90-100 miles per hour with numerous traffic violations. Mader’s vehicle overheated and crashed on Fenner Road. Authorities had to pull Mader out of the smoking vehicle. While in the wrecked vehicle, Mader then ingested cocaine and heroin and was treated at the hospital before being incarcerated.

Judge Pratt suspended Mader’s driver’s license for three years. Upon his release, he will serve three years post-release control. He was granted 135 days of jail time credit.

Mader was also informed his other pending charges and their sentences will be served consecutively with the prison term.

Man stole truck, dirt bike, and led police on chase

By Melanie Yingst

