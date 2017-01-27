Troy police bust pair for soliciting

TROY — Troy Police Department arrested two women, one whom had her child with her, for soliciting and various drug charges at the Motel 6 on Dorset Road on Friday.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, detectives set up a “date” to meet the women who were soliciting sex services on Backpage.com, a classified ads website.

MacKenzie Leonard, 24, of Piqua, and Mary Dulen, 29, of St. Paris, were arrested and charged with third-degree misdemeanor soliciting, fourth-degree felony drug abuse for cocaine, fifth-degree felony drug abuse for methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. They were also charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Leonard was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Capt. Kunkleman, Leonard had her-8 month-old son with her at the time of the incident. Miami County Children’s Services were dispatched to the motel and the child was turned over to a grandparent of the child.

Dulen also had a warrant for her arrest for leaving her half-way house without permission. Kukleman said detectives recovered 10 caps of suspected methamphetamine from the pair inside the motel.

“This is the second soliciting set-up we’ve had in Troy in the last few months,” Kunkleman Friday. “We’re not going to tolerate this kind of activity in Troy.”

Troy police arrested a pair of women for similar conduct and drug charges last September at America’s Best Inn in Troy. Detectives also used Backpage.com to set up the sex sting in that case.

