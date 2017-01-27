Rotarians host health commissioner

TROY — Area residents may soon have a chance to help the Miami County Public Health Department develop a strategic plan if they participate in a telephone survey, a focus group or an on-line survey. Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes shared that news and other information with Troy Rotarians during their weekly meeting Jan. 24.

The Miami County Public Health Department serves all of Miami County, apart from the city of Piqua as they have their own health department. The department’s mission is to prevent illness, promote health and protect those who live, work and visit the community. Currently located at 510 W. Water St., Suite 310, in Troy, the department will soon move to County Road 25-A so they can provide complementary services for the convenience of their customers.

Propes noted that one important function of the department is conducting restaurant inspections. The information from the inspections has normally been published in the local newspapers; however, the department is in the process of creating an on-line report so the public can be informed more accurately about conditions at local eateries.

The Miami County Public Health Department also deals with substance abuse, especially heroin. Propes shared that, in 2016, there were 786 emergency department visits at Upper Valley Medical Center for drug overdoses. That is an average of two visits per day. That was an increase of 120 percent since 2014. In 2017, the department received a $3,800 grant to purchase Naloxone (Narcan) for first responders to use and that money has already been spent. Substance abuse affects other health issues, include the risk of hepatitis, HIV and other diseases, due to the sharing of used needles. To learn more of what the Miami County Public Health Department does, visit their Web site at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2015-16 Rotary year, over $23,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including support for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, Rotary’s annual Shoe Project, academic and community service scholarships, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, please visit www.troyohiorotary.org.