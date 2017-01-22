Center offers wellness services

TROY — Owned and operated by a local mother and daughter, Tapestry Healing Arts Center hopes to offer unique healing experiences for the mind, body and soul.

Troy mother and daughter pair Tammy and Betsy Shellhaas have combined their complementary skills in yoga, massage, and reiki to create a safe space for everyone to explore wellness.

Most of the center’s yoga, massage, personal training, reiki, and other services are offered by appointment only, and are customized to fit each client’s needs. Tammy and Betsy are also planning to offer classes and workshops.

For the last several years, Tammy has operated her own yoga instruction and personal training studio. When Betsy, a licensed massage therapist, graduated from SHI Integrative Medical Massage School last fall, they decided to go into business together.

“We started thinking, wow, these modalities kind of go together. Maybe we can join forces once she graduates,” Tammy said. “The fact that my daughter wants to go into business with me — how blessed am I?”

Opening a new business together has been stressful but fun, Betsy added, because their interests are so aligned.

“Really, we’re just best friends,” she said.

Together the Shellhaases have been exploring practices like reiki and essential oil therapy, as well as the use of crystals and stones. They also offer these therapies to clients.

“We have a lot of the same interests and curiosities. And really, I think that’s a lot of what our business is: for us to be curious and experience new things, but also for other people who are looking and want to explore in a safe space,” Tammy explained.

“No judgements, everyone is welcome here,” Betsy agreed.

In addition to yoga and personal training, Tammy is a reiki master and teacher. Reiki is described as a healing technique based on a therapist channeling energy into the patient through touch. She combines this skill with medical intuition, which she says enables her to identify the causes of physical or emotional conditions.

Tammy is also an Ayurvedic lifestyle coach, a system of healing that originated in ancient India.

“It’s individualized, like finding the foods that work best for you. But also living according to the seasons and times of day,” Tammy said.

After graduation from Ohio University, Betsy started looking for a career that would allow her to stay close to home. After working at another wellness studio as a receptionist, she decided to pursue massage therapy.

“I really quickly found out that I loved it and I really feel like this is what I was meant to do,” she said. “And I feel like I’ve been searching for that for such a long time.”

Along with medical massage and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) massage, Betsy practices raindrop therapy, which uses essential oils applied to the feet and other areas to detox and bring balance to the body. She is also a reiki practitioner, a skill she picked up from her mother, and a Young Living Essential Oil distributor.

Tapestry Healing Arts Center also has a variety of stones for sale, each with specific use. Many of the stones are tumbled by Betsy and her boyfriend. It takes about a month for a stone to go from rough to polish, she said.

“It’s a safe place to explore whatever you want to explore,” Betsy said. “We’re so open to anybody and everybody, and all ideas.”

Tapestry Healing Arts Center is located at 16 E. Water Street, next door to the Troy Rec, in a house owned by the family for several decades.

For more information about services and events, call (937) 216-3842 or (937) 216-3831, visit www.tapestryhealingartscenter.com, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Instagram at @tapestryhealingartscenter.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Tammy Shellhaas, left, and Betsy Shellhaas stands outside Tapestry Healing Arts Center. The center, owned by the mother and daughter team, is located at 16 East Water Street in downtown Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_170120aw_Tapestry.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Tammy Shellhaas, left, and Betsy Shellhaas stands outside Tapestry Healing Arts Center. The center, owned by the mother and daughter team, is located at 16 East Water Street in downtown Troy.

Mother-daughter duo open new business

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]