Lord promoted to chief deputy in sheriff’s office

TROY — Newly elected Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak has announced promotions within the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is my privilege and honor to announce that Major Steve Lord has been promoted to chief deputy and Detective Sergeant Jason Moore has been promoted to detective lieutenant,” Duchak said in a press release.

Lord started his career with the Covington Police Department where he served for several years until being hired at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 as a deputy.

He has since served in the capacity of narcotics detective, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant, and major. Lord has been involved in most major cases that have occurred in Miami County over the past 15 years, including solving two cold case homicides.

“In his new duties as chief deputy, he will assist me with administering operations of the sheriff’s office to include recruiting, hiring, policy and procedure development, and labor negotiations, to name just a few,” Duchak said.

Moore started his career with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a correction officer. He was later hired as a deputy and several years later transferred to the detective division where he worked narcotics.

In 2006, Moore was promoted to detective sergeant, becoming second in command of the detective division. Moore has successfully investigated countless narcotics cases and other major cases during his career.

More recently, he was one of the lead investigators of the large heroin distribution case in Tipp City, which resulted in eight indictments last year.

Moore will oversee all operations of the detective division.

“I could not be more proud in announcing the promotions of Chief Deputy Lord and Lieutenant Moore and all the knowledge and experience they will bring to their new positions and to the residents of Miami County,” Duchak concluded.

