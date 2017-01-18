VIDEO: Newton seniors camp out for free Chick-fil-A

TROY — Six Newton High School seniors took advantage of their open afternoon to camp out at Troy’s new Chick-fil-A’s as part of the restaurant’s First 100 grand opening parking lot party Wednesday.

The teens brought tents, a generator, board games, a football and even an X-Box to help pass the time as they waited to hopefully receive one of 100 free weekly meals from the restaurant when the doors open at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Newton High School seniors were number 30 out of 100 around 2 p.m. Wednesday, locking in their chance to score free food for a year — if they can make it through the night.

