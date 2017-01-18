PIH offers free tax preparation in Troy

Staff reports

TROY — Partners in Hope will be offering free tax preparation services to help eligible low and moderate income Troy and Casstown residents obtain free federal and state income tax assistance. The service is provided through the Ohio Benefit Bank (OBB), a web-based, counselor-assisted program that connects low and moderate income Ohioans with access to potential work supports and public benefits.

Free tax preparation assistance is available through the OBB to working families and individuals whose household income is less than $65,000 per year. When using the OBB service, taxpayers also can determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which directs more of the tax refund back to the taxpayer. Trained counselors will lead individuals through the program. The sessions are free and refunds can be received in as few as seven to 10 days, depending on filing status. These sessions will be done by appointment only. If you are a Troy or Casstown resident and have income less than $65,000 per year from one of the three sources listed below, call 335-0448 to schedule an appointment.

To expedite the application process, applicants must bring the following:

• W-2, 1099G (unemployment) and 1099MISC

• Social Security numbers for all family members

• Deduction and credit information, such as tuition bills for child care expenses

• Direct deposit information for savings or checking account

• Last year’s 1040 form if you want to file electronically.