Vincent Avenue fire investigation continues

TROY — The structure fire on Vincent Avenue on Friday is still being investigated, according to the Troy Fire Department.

According to Chief Matt Simmons, the cause of the fire is still being determined and remains under investigation.

Late Friday, the Troy Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Vincent Ave., off County Road 25-A, at the south end of the city at 11:30 p.m. The blaze caused heavy damage to the front of the structure.

According to Troy Police Department reports, an officer spoke to the resident of the home who claimed he just arrived at the home and the garage door would not open.

A Troy Police Department police report also confirmed the home was involved in a Montgomery County RANGE Task Force raid last April.

At the scene of the fire, the resident claimed he had $500,000 in cash in a bedroom of the home, which appeared to be where the fire originated.

According to the police report, the scene of the fire indicated a potential pour pattern on the floor of the bedroom. Troy Police also collected security camera evidence at the scene.

Last April, local law enforcement assisted with a raid at the house. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Lord, the sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force with the raid at the Troy house.