Commissioners OK purchases, contracts

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners voted to approve several purchases and contracts at their meeting Tuesday morning.

Among the approved purchases were six Ford Interceptors for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $26,345 each. The department will trade in four older vehicles, at a rate between $5,500 and $6,900 per vehicle.

The vehicles were purchased under state contract from Lebanon Ford Mercury in Lebanon, Ohio.

The board also authorized the Miami County Engineer’s Office to purchase two pintle hitch 20 ton equipment trailers, which will be used to haul heavy construction equipment. The trailers will cost $18,159 each, and have better braking systems than the department’s current trailers, County Engineer Paul Huelskamp told the commissioners.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of three laptops, three docking stations, eight monitors, and Microsoft Office software licenses for the Auditor/IT Department at a total cost of $6,794.

The commissioners entered into a contract with RT Industries for the collection of glass recycling containers at Miami County businesses. The hourly rate for each worker is set at $10.94, and at $14 per hour for the supervisor. The total cost is not to exceed $5,000.

The board also signed an agreement with the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for crime lab services at a cost of $53,523 for 2017.

The commissioners also appointed Vickie Bowman of Laura to serve at the county’s apiarist for 2017. Bowman will be responsible for inspecting hives in the county. Her pay is set at $15 per hour with a 42 cent mileage rate, appropriations are not to exceed $4,000.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

