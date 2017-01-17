Lutz, Severt file petitions for council seats

TROY — Two Troy residents have announced their intention to seek at-large seats on Troy City Council in 2018.

On Friday, William Lutz and Todd Severt both submitted press releases announcing they have filed petitions for at-large seats on Troy City Council.

Declarations of candidacy for partisan candidates is Feb. 1.

Severt is an attorney and partner at Lopez, Severt and Pratt. Severt served on Troy City Council from 1995-99.

In a press release, Severt stated that he chose not to seek re-election when his daughter was 18 months old as he wanted to spend as much time as possible being a father.

She is now 18 years old and he would like to return to the job he loved.

“During my time on council, we returned the fireworks to the city, brought new business to the west side and were very proactive. I would like to bring some of that energy back to council on behalf of the Troy citizens,” Severt said.

Severt resides in Troy with his wife Katherine and their two daughters.

Lutz also ran for a seat on Troy City Council in 1999. As s a 21-year-old college student, Lutz lost the Fourth Ward council race against former police officer Ray Bretland. In 2011, Lutz was elected as a write-in candidate to a two-year term on the Troy City Schools Board of Education. Lutz did not seek re-election for the school board position.

“My family has been in this community for generations. I am looking forward to providing whatever talents I can to ensure Troy is a wonderful hometown for decades to come,” said Lutz.

Lutz is currently the executive director of the New Path Inc., a faith-based non-profit human service agency affiliated with Ginghamsburg Church, Tipp City.

On Tuesday, John Twilliger said he has submitted a petition to seek the 2nd Ward council seat. Twilliger currently is an at-large council member.

President of Troy City Council Marty Baker said she also has filed her petitions at the Miami County Board of Elections for her sixth two-year term as Troy City Council president. Prior to that, she served four two-year terms as 2nd Ward council representative.

Doug Tremblay announced he would not be seeking another term as 2nd Ward council representative earlier this month.

“This is a good position to be in. The city is in a good position of growth,” Tremblay said. “It’s been really interesting to be on council. You learn a lot about the city and what it needs to run and to do all the things that need to be done.”

Tremblay said, “The city has great staff and employees and it’s run efficiently. We have dedicated people and good workers.”

Tremblay said he and his wife, Wanda, wanted more freedom in their schedule.

Tremblay, who has served as a council member for more than six years, filled Jim Stubb’s seat after he was elected county treasurer in 2011.

All other council members have declared their intention to seek re-election for their current seats.

Lutz http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lutz-Bill-1.jpg Lutz Severt http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Todd_Severt.jpg Severt

Tremblay will not seek another term

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews