Dayton man wanted in Troy shooting

TROY — The Troy Police Department is in the process of issuing a warrant for the arrest of Dontae Bailey Sr., 34, of Dayton, who allegedly shot a Troy resident late Monday evening.

Bailey allegedly shot Chad Reedy, 33, of Troy, at the Imperial Court apartment complex.

The incident is drug-related, according to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman.

Reedy suffered a gunshot wound in the thigh and is expected to make a full recovery from the injury.

Bailey Sr. is a black male, 5-foot-10-inches and 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. According to Troy Police, Bailey has a Dayton address but is known to frequent the Troy area.

If you have any information regarding the investigation or current whereabouts of Bailey, please contact Detective Dominic Burnside at (937) 339-7525, Ext. 1419, or the Miami County Communications Center by dialing 911.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy police officers look on as Troy Fire Department paramedics and Elizabeth Township Life squad members, who were providing mutual aide, prepare a gunshot wound victim for transport following a Monday evening shooting on Imperial Court in Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_011617mju_shooting_troy_imperialct-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy police officers look on as Troy Fire Department paramedics and Elizabeth Township Life squad members, who were providing mutual aide, prepare a gunshot wound victim for transport following a Monday evening shooting on Imperial Court in Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MU2_3140-1.jpg Bailey Sr. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_15995150_1381258661930328_121811893913531683_o_cmyk.jpg Bailey Sr.

