Rolling with the tide

MIAMI COUNTY — Learning to roll with the waves of life — and staying on course — isn’t always easy.

One Troy High School alum hopes to help people step into their personal captain’s seat with his new book, “Tide Turners.”

Cardiff Hall, a 1987 THS graduate, said he wrote the book — his first — to help people simply find happiness in their day-t0-day lives.

“I wrote the book to help adults increase their joy and happiness by achieving what is important to them where they are in their journal of life,” said Hall, who participated in band, student council, drama, chorus and Homecoming Court during his time at Troy schools.

“Life can be full of priorities, but if we are not purposeful in directing those priorities, it can feel like our lives are out of control. I want individuals to feel in control.”

“Tide Turners — The Practical Guide to Help You Feel in Control, Experience More Joy, and Sustain Achievement in Life” is about how to manage through the waves of life we all go through, said Hall, the son of Cardiff and Alberta Hall of Troy.

“If we are not intentional about how we go through each wave, it will throw us off course, which leads to a life which isn’t joyful,” said Hall, now a sales executive for Del Monte Foods in Minneapolis, Minn. “It’s about stepping in the captain’s seat of your personal boat and giving you the right guide to arrive at your targeted destination in life.”

The book is meant for adults who have children in the presence of the home or anyone who feels the years roll on and they feel life is “okay,” said Hall, who is married to wife Dawn and has one daughter, Molly.

“We only get one life and I want everyone to feel their life is amazing. There is a large gap between doing okay and doing amazing,” said Hall, who graduated from The Ohio State University in 1991.

Hall said he had never been a big book reader until the past several years. “If I read, I read fiction to numb my mind from what was happening today,” he said.

However, Hall said he began his own personal development journey and began digesting and reading books and attending courses to improve his self-development.

Hall describes a “tide turner” as an individual or group who is purposeful in their actions, who takes great efforts toward achievement with an unrelenting will, desire and commitment to succeed, regardless of what lies ahead.

“I was called to write this book, to help others move forward in their journey of life,” said Hall, who dotted the “i” in Script Ohio during the Michigan home game in Columbus in 1990.

Hall, who also created Inspiration Insights, LLC in 2015 to help individuals and companies transform their self-being so they can reach and sustain achievement, said this book is relevant for people in any stage of their careers.

“‘Tide Turners’ is the compass which can be used to point you in the right direction you want to go. However there must be intentionality when using a compass,” he said. “The compass will show you which direction, while it is the individual who must move in that direction.”

He said it was surprising how much work goes into publishing a book.

“The most exciting thing is to see something you’ve worked on for almost three years being produced to help others. I was surprised at the hundreds of details required to bring a book into the marketplace the correct way and the length of time it takes,” he said. “I feel the time I dedicated towards this is absolutely worth it. In fact, my daughter has asked to write a book with me!”

Hall also writes a weekly blog entitled “Sustained Achievement” at www.cardiffdhall.com or www.sustainedachievement.com, or you can connect with him on Facebook at cardiff d hall or on Twitter at @cardiffdhall.com.

Tide Turners information can be found at www.tideturnersbook.com and the book is for sale at Jay and Mary’s book store in Troy.

By Melody Vallieu

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or call

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or call