Adult, family dance classes offered

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer ballroom dance classes and round dance classes this winter.

Ronnie and Cindy Mullins, who have been dancing together since 1994, teach all levels of Ballroom Dance for adults and families. All ballroom dance classes are four weeks long with a fee of $25 a person or $60 for three or more persons living at the same address. The first session begins on Feb. 1. Do not wait to register. Ronnie and Cindy own Studio Outback, LLC. just outside Tipp City. They provide private instruction, conduct group workshops, and choreograph special events such as bride and groom’s first dance. See www.OutbackDanceStudio.com for more information about the Mullins.

Bud and Elaine Wintrow have more than 10 years of experience as instructors. They are members of Roundalab, an international round dance organization. They are also BMI/ASCAP licensed. Round dance class will meet on Sunday afternoons beginning Feb. 2. Interested students should see www.troyhayner.org for prerequisites and other information.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.