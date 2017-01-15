Rotarians tour detention facility

TROY — The West Central Juvenile Detention Facility, 2044 N. County Road 25-A in Troy, serves a total of eight counties whose youthful offenders need to be housed and kept safe until their court dates and subsequent release. It is this facility the Troy Rotarians toured during their January 10th meeting, giving them a glimpse of what life is like inside the 7×10 foot cells for youths ages 12 to 21. Their guide was W. Lance Ray, the superintendent of detention.

Ray shared that the West Central Knights are children who have been arrested and charged with some offense that requires them to appear in a court of law. Charges may vary from probation violations for truancy to accusations of murder. The facility is equipped to house segregated male and female populations for stays of up to 90 days or more; however, a typical period of detention is 11-12 days. While there, they attend school so they can keep up with class assignments, have structured gym sessions and may attend church services each Sunday morning. They receive three full meals a day, plus a snack. Medical care is available through an on-site, full-time registered nurse. While at the facility, the youth must also attend sessions on topics such as anger management, substance abuse and life choices.

Ray explained that the facility is funded through contracts with Auglaize, Clinton, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Preble, Shelby, and Van Wert counties. It can house up to 44 youth but averages between 31-32 at a time. Once intake is completed, each youth is given clothing to wear while detained. They may keep their sneakers and any necessary medication but all other needs are provided by the facility. There is a second facility for rehabilitation that provides additional services and may detain offenders for up to 15 months. To learn more, visit http://co.miami.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/421 and download the facility’s brochure.

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2015-16 Rotary year, over $23,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including support for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, Rotary’s annual Shoe Project, academic and community service scholarships, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, visit www.troyohiorotary.org.