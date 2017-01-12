Words with friends

TROY — In the era of autocorrect and spell check, Troy City Schools students showed off their supreme spelling skills at the city of Troy School Spelling Bee held on Thursday night in the Troy High School auditorium.

His favorite subject may be math, but 10-year-old Suhas Nallam, a fourth-grade student at Hook Elementary School, beat 11 other students to be named the city spelling bee champion.

Nallam correctly spelled “hydraulic” to win the Troy City Spelling Bee after 18 rounds of words were exchanged among the 12 participants.

Nallam spelled down Logan Boehringer, a fifth-grade student from Kyle Elementary School. Boehringer was named runner-up after he was unable to spell the word “obsequious,” which means obedient or attentive.

“It felt very great to win,” Nallam said. “I’ve been studying very much. My mother would ask me the words. Last year I came in second place in my school, so from there my confidence built up and now here I am.”

Nallam said he’s excited to move on to the regional spelling bee contest, vowing to study harder.

“I’ll probably study and practice for two hours a day,” said Nallam, a fan of the Harry Potter series.

Boehringer, 11, shared his favorite subject is science, despite being the runner-up at the city spelling bee.

“It felt really good and I really like spelling,” Boehringer said. “I just wanted to remember the words that I practiced and tried to get them right.”

Boehringer is a fan of the Percy Jackson book series.

Fourth grader Deanna Rohlfs, 10, finished third place in the city spelling bee until the word “orthodox” bumped her out in the 16th round.

“It was fun! All of it!” Rohlfs shared. “I love to read. I like Harry Potter books.”

The following students were building spelling bee winners: Anthony Yu, fifth grader from Concord Elementary; Noelle Meiring, a fifth grader from Cookson Elementary; Deanna Rohlfs, a fourth grader from Forest Elementary; Skylar Davis, a fifth grader from Heywood Elementary; Katie Bertke, a sixth grader from Van Cleve Sixth Grade; Xander Covington, a Troy Junior High School student; Riya Patel, a student from Miami Montessori; Sarah Huerta, a student from St. Patrick Catholic School; Kiersten Swihart, a sixth grader from Troy Christian Elementary; and Marisa Williams, a Troy Christian Junior High School student.

At left, Suhas Nallam, 10, won the Troy City Spelling Bee on Thursday. Runner-up Logan Boehringer, 11, is a student at Kyle Elementary School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1321_cmyk.jpg At left, Suhas Nallam, 10, won the Troy City Spelling Bee on Thursday. Runner-up Logan Boehringer, 11, is a student at Kyle Elementary School.

Hook student wins city bee

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews