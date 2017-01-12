Commissioners approve purchases

Staff Reports

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and agreements.

The commissioners accepted a quote for a Caterpillar automatic transfer switch, as well as a Trystar generator docking station. These will accompany the existing Caterpillar generator in the Safety Building’s boiler room.

The board accepted the $40,327 quote from Jeff Bonham Electric of Dayton, which includes installation.

The county received three other quotes and accepted the lowest.

Other purchases included a new TruckCraft TC-300 dump body to be installed on a county-owned pickup truck at a cost of $16,400, as well as a desk for the prosecutor’s office at a cost of $1,400.

The board also authorized an agreement to provide commercial building code enforcement for Auglaize County. The services outlined in the agreement will begin once the agreements with the villages and cities in Auglaize County are certified by the Ohio Board of Building Standards.