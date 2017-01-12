No MLK march in Troy

TROY — The city of Troy will not host a special observation for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

According to Pastor David Richey, due to health issues and other commitments, he was unable to help plan a celebration for the city of Troy this year.

“We will be back for 2018. This year I was not able to put together anything and ran into some setbacks,” said Pastor Richey on Thursday. “I was unable to connect with people and plan. I had some health issues and going to school for my master’s degree. We’ll get back together and host something for next year.”

Richey is the pastor at the Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Lincoln Community Center administrative assistant Nicole Burton has participated in the city of Troy’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration for years. Burton often was tapped to sing during the celebration ceremonies.

Burton said she was disappointed the city leaders and community members were unable to put a memorial walk or ceremony together for the youth of the city of Troy to attend.

“It’s disheartening and discouraging,” Burton shared. “No march. No celebration. It’s sad.”

However, the Troy-Miami County Library will mark the occasion with an art mural commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of all people having the same rights and coming together as one, regardless of their differences. The library will have special book displays and activities in the Children’s Department. Patrons can contribute to the art mural Jan. 16-22. The art mural will be displayed throughout the month of February.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Piqua YWCA, located at 418 N. Wayne St., a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is being made possible with the support of Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

The hourlong event will begin with an invocation by Maj. Robert Kramer of the Salvation Army, and feature an array of performances and presentations. Dayton musician Brenda Cobbs-Allen, a vocalist and keyboardist who has played in the area frequently, will perform.

The keynote speaker, Colleen Clemons McMurray, is a Piqua native whose address, “To Be Black — One Woman’s Journey in Ohio,” will chronicle many of her life experiences.

The event is free and open to the public.

