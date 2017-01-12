UVCC BOE welcomes new board member

PIQUA — During the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting this week, Jeff Bertke and Sara Plozay, SkillsUSA advisers, updated the board on activities related to the implementation of the Lowe’s grants. The students and advisers have been actively completing renovations on the youth center in Piqua. In addition, Nikki Allen, SkillsUSA Regional officer, and William Woodyard, SkillsUSA National treasurer, shared their insights into the value of career and technical student organizations and the impact the leadership opportunities have had on them personally.

During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Nancy Luce welcomed Chip Hix, the new board member representing the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. She will be scheduling a time to meet with Hix and cabinet members to share information about the district.

Dr. Luce also shared the current schedule of Adult Division courses and programs and reviewed the multi-faceted marketing campaign that has been developed to promote them.

The Policy ECAC — Campus Safety and Security Reports — was presented for a first reading as a new policy. This policy references the Clery Act and UVCC’s responsibilities as a district to fulfill its requirements for education, notification, and reporting procedures.

As required by law, Dr. Luce reported that there were two incidents of bullying that occurred during the first semester. Both situations were addressed thoroughly and to the satisfaction of the impacted individuals.

Dr. Luce reported that she has been appointed by the State Board of Education to a work group that is charged with making recommendations to the board regarding changes to the current graduation requirements. The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 and the group will meet every other week thereafter. A final recommendation is due by the end of April.

March 16 from 5-7 p.m. was an open house in celebration of the new Fab Lab and newly selected Distinguished Alumni.

Operations director Pat Gibson provided an update on the status of House No. 18 being built by the construction programs. The project is on target for completion this school year.

The board approved the following local grant funds:

• Troy Foundation grant in the amount of $1,987 for the Leveling Up with Coding Project (fund 019-9001)(Exhibit No. 6a).

• Troy Foundation grant in the amount of $956.25 for the Early Childhood Education Associate Credentials (fund 019-9001)(Exhibit No. 6b).

The board also approved Tony Trapp to attend the German American Partnership Program Workshop from Jan. 13-15, in New York City at the Goethe-lnstitute. The cost of the trip will not exceed $2,000, $1,400 of which will be paid by the German American Partnership. Trapp will be gathering information about a possible student exchange program with German technical schools.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in the Adams Board Room, main instructional building.