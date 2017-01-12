Accidental shooting victim identified

COVINGTON — Police have released the name of the victim of Wednesday’s accidental shooting in Covington.

Chief Lee Harmon said that David Gargrave, 33, of Covington, was killed when a shotgun that he was carrying inside his Regency Court apartment, accidentally discharged.

According to Harmon, two brothers, including David Gargrave, were going to go target shooting at their parents’ house when the gun that David Gargrave was carrying discharged.

The blast stuck Gargrave, who was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by the Covington Rescue Squad.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Harmon said that the incident was investigated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.