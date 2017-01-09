Bethel schools to seek levy renewal

BETHEL TWP. — On Monday night, the Bethel Local Schools board of education voted to place two renewal levies on the May ballot.

The board declared the necessity of placing two five-year renewal levies, which do not generate any new taxes, on the ballot May 2. The first, an operating levy, is set at 7 mills.

“That’s somewhere around a million dollars,” treasurer Randy Bryant said of the operating levy. “I want to stress how important it is that we are able to renew that.”

The second levy 2 mill levy will generate around $200,000 per year for the purpose of permanent improvements, Bryant said.

In other business, the board appointed Scott Hawthorn and Brian Moore as the board president and vice president, respectively.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]