New Nar-Anon group offers support

MIAMI COUNTY — When someone you love is an addict, it can be hard to know where to draw the line between taking care of them and taking care of yourself.

That’s why a local chapter of Nar-Anon has been established in Piqua to offer hope to area families and friends of those with substance addictions.

The group, run by members who understand the frustration and chaos that comes with the disease of addiction, will meet each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Louis Program room of the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. There are no dues or fees, and donations to Nar-Anon for literature or other expenses are completely optional.

Robin Heintz, programming chair for the library, said the growing drug epidemic in the area played a key role in the formation of the local Nar-Anon chapter.

“With the increase in heroin use in the area, we clearly see there is a need for this type of meeting in our community,” she said. “It’s a need that touches a lot of families, not just in this area, but we see people whose children, nephews and nieces are affected by addiction.”

According to the Nar-Anon.org website, “The Nar-Anon Family Groups are primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you. We have traveled that unhappy road too, and found the answer with serenity and peace of mind.”

The focus of Nar-Anon is on changing your own thinking and attitude about the addict, and about life: “With the understanding that addiction is a disease, and the realization that we are powerless over it, as well as over other people’s lives, we are ready to do something useful and constructive with our own. Then, and only then, can we be of any help to others.”

The group offers coping strategies, as well as fellowship, using a 12-step program format. Though it is not religious, it is spiritually based, as are most 12-step programs.

Additionally, one of Nar-Anon’s guiding principles is respecting the anonymity of its members. What is shared in a meeting is shared in confidence.

No registration is necessary, just show up and walk in, with no fear of judgment, Heintz said.

“It may be difficult to walk in the door of your first meeting, but please don’t be afraid. The group is your group — here to share strength and hope for better days ahead.”

