English appointed board president

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dr. Martin E. English was appointed the 2017 Monroe Township Trustees board president during the Jan. 3 township reorganizational meeting. Selected next as the 2017 board vice president was Philip G. Cox.

The trustees agreed unanimously to keep all regular board meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month in 2017. However, if a Monday falls on a federal holiday, the meeting will move to the Tuesday following that Monday holiday. All meetings are open to the public and held in the township meeting room of 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.

During the regular board meeting, the trustees passed a 2017 agreement with Tipp-Monroe Community Services for payment of $5,000 to TMCS in support of their programs. As in past years, there will be another $1,000 available on an “as needed basis” from the township in the use of Mobile Meals program. These funds are in addition to the TMCS levy funds. TMCS has been approved as well for access to the township’s facilities during TMCS programs that are detailed in the contract with the township.

Additionally, the trustees approved a 2017 contract with the Tipp-Monroe Cable Access Commission for $23,000 that assists with studio and programming costs; continuing memberships in Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and to pay its fee for 2017 of $2,697.44; 2017 contract that runs the next four years with Medicount Management Inc. for billing service of emergency medical services and is renewable thereafter; and 2017 membership with the Ohio Cemetery Association in 2017 totaling $95.

Other board action during its regular meeting included acceptance of all financial status reports for the end of December 2016 and the bank reconciliation report for Nov. 30, 2016, as provided by the fiscal officer. The trustees also approved the 2017 temporary appropriations of $920,000 as recommended by the fiscal officer that authorizes ability to pay bills out of this sum until the permanent appropriations are passed by March 31, 2017.

The township trustee representatives at various local organization meetings for 2017 were set at the reorganizational meeting as follows:

• Tipp-Monroe Community Services — Philip G. Cox

• Miami County Council — Martin E. English

• Tipp-Monroe Cable Access Commission — Ron Thuma

• Monroe Township Water and Sewer District — Thuma

• Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Board (MVRPC) — Thuma with Cox as Alternate

• MVRPC Technical Advisory Committee — Cox with English as Alternate

• Public Records Archives and Disposal Commission — English with John Skolnicki

• Audit Committee — Thuma with Skolnicki

• Personal Information Systems Manager — Cox

• Cyber Security and Computer Internet Committee — Cox and Contracted Computer Technical Advisor

• EPA Special Contact Person — Special Projects Administrator Mary Lou Wilson

• Stormwater Permit Issues — EPA Special Contact Person, and once the application and EPA Stormwater permit are approved by majority of the township board, documents will be signed by the authorized agent, Martin E. English.

• English was also named debris manager and is part of the Debris Management

Team along with the township maintenance supervisor and the special projects administrator.

In other business, it was noted the next Monroe Township Water and Sewer District meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. These meetings are open to the public and are held in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City. Also during a year-end township meeting Dec. 30, the trustees re-appointed Bill Rodenberg and appointed Gregory Siefring to the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2017, and ending Dec. 31, 2019. The township board also re-appointed Kenzie Phillips to the Tipp Monroe Cable Access Commission for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2017, and ending Dec. 31, 2019; and appointed Mackenzie English to the Tipp City Park Board as ex-officio representative of Monroe Township for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2017, and ending Dec. 31, 2017.

Bills paid at the first township trustees’ meeting in 2017 equaled $15,672.10 and at the year-end meeting on Dec. 30, 2016, trustees authorized bill payments totaling $47,056.22. It was also reported there were 62 burials in Maple Hill Cemetery conducted in 2016 and approximately 158 graves available in section 7 of Maple Hill Cemetery.

The second township trustees’ board meeting for January will shift to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. holiday falling on the third Monday of the month. All township offices and facilities will be closed on that Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the federal holiday.