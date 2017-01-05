Huffman sworn in as state rep

For the Weekly Record Herald

COLUMBUS — State Representative Stephen Huffman (R — Tipp City) was sworn in this week as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 80th Ohio House District, which includes Miami County and portions of Darke County.

“I am honored to begin my second term as representative of the 80th House District,” Huffman said. “I want to thank all of my constituents in Miami and Darke counties for their ongoing support and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the 132nd General Assembly.”

Representative Huffman resides in Tipp City with his wife, Kathryn, and his five children. He is the former Miami County Coroner and a practicing physician.