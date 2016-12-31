Fire damages apartment complex

By Melody Vallieu

TROY — A four-unit apartment complex fire Saturday morning has left all of the residents displaced.

According to Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites, the call came in about a fire at 8:07 a.m. Saturday at 1235 Hilltop Drive, Troy. The fire began in a kitchen in a ground level apartment.

Krites said two of the apartments sustained heavy smoke and water damage, while the two others have heavy fire damage.

The Troy Fire Department remained on the scene for about three and a half hours, according to Krites.

No one was injured as the result of the blaze, however one resident of the building was taken to the hospital by family members for smoke inhalation.

All six occupants of the four units are displaced until the building is repaired, Krites said, and the American Red Cross is helping the victims.

Krites said damage is estimated at $70,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents.

“It’s repairable, there’s just a lot of damage,” he said.

The fire remains under investigation, Krites said.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Cleaning and restoration crews work on the scene of a Hilltop Drive fire that forced several families from their apartments on Saturday morning. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_123116mju_fire_hilltop-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Cleaning and restoration crews work on the scene of a Hilltop Drive fire that forced several families from their apartments on Saturday morning.

