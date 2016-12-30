Counterfeiters arraigned in court

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy on Thursday.

Sean Black, 38, and Darnell Davis, 48, both of Cincinnati, were arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

The Troy Police Department responded to Walmart on Thursday on a report of a male subject attempting to pass counterfeit money. The subject allegedly tried to buy a $15 watch with a fake $100 bill. The pair led Tipp City Police on a pursuit before stop sticks were used and they were stopped and arrested on Hoke Road near Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

Officers also located counterfeit money at Kohl’s and Meijer stores in Troy. According to reports, an officer recovered a counterfeit $100 bill in the cash drawer at Meijer allegedly passed by the two subjects earlier on Thursday.

Black was arraigned on one count of third degree felony tampering with evidence and failure to comply. He also was charged with fifth degree felony forgery and first degree misdemeanor theft. Black’s bond was sent for $65,000 cash or surety for the felony charges.

Davis was arraigned on three counts of fifth degree forgery, one count of third degree tampering with evidence and two counts of first degree misdemeanor theft.

Davis’ bond was set for $40,000 for the felony charges.

A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 5 for both subjects.

Darnell Davis Sean Black

