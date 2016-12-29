Juvenile appears in court for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

This month, in State v. Aalim the Ohio Supreme Court found in a 5-2 decision that mandatory bindovers are unconstitutional in that they violate the juvenile’s right to due process.

Due to the recent ruling, Judge Christopher Gee sent the case back to juvenile court due to the Supreme Court ruling.

On Tuesday, Todd Norris, 20, of Troy, was sentenced to serve four years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated assault. Chase Adams, 18, of Vandalia, was also sentenced to serve two years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated assault. Both entered pleas of guilty in earlier court proceedings.

Around 1 a.m., the victim, Thomas McQueary, 22, of Troy, called 9-1-1 claiming he had been robbed and beaten with a handgun at the America’s Best Value Inn in Troy on Oct. 12.

McQueary was treated for a major head wound at Upper Valley Medical Center. Law enforcement officials said the robbery was drug related. The gun used in the assault was located by detectives.

On Thursday, Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said Braxton Dickerson, 21, of Troy, has a warrant for his arrest and is still at-large.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Troy Police Department at 339-7525 or call Miami County Communication Center’s non-emergency number at (937) 440-9911.

Recent Supreme Court ruling sends case back to juvenile court