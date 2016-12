MIAMI COUNTY — A two-county police chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle was stopped at Hoke Road near Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit began in the city of Troy around 3:30 p.m. after a subject allegedly tried to pay for a $15 watch at Walmart with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Law enforcement officials used stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end in Montgomery County.

The investigation into the incident continues, and no more information was available as of press time.