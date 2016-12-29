Rotary to sponsor youth leadership opportunities

TROY — Members of the Troy Rotary Club are pleased to offer two Troy High School sophomore or junior students an opportunity of a lifetime with a trip to the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp the weekend of April 21-23 at Camp Kern in Oregonia. An official Rotary program since 1971, the purpose of RYLA is to recognize, encourage and educate youth leaders. It allows Rotary clubs around the world an opportunity to support the high quality of youth who are rendering service to their communities as young leaders.

While at the camp, students will work with highly trained, experienced leaders from a wide range of vocations. The participants will build leadership skills and character, gain exposure to a variety of issues and people, meet active community leaders and learn valuable information and career skills all while having fun and building friendships. Troy Rotary will pay for the students to attend the weekend-long event and provide transportation to and from the camp. Students interested in participating in this exciting opportunity must complete an application, health form and waiver by Jan. 31. Forms are available through the counselor offices at Troy High School or students may download the forms from the Troy Rotary Club website at www.troyohiorotary.org. Click on the “Programs & Scholarships” tab and scroll to the RYLA program information. Please note that space is limited to 100 students, and this camp is only available to the Ohio high schools in Rotary District 6670. In 2016, more than 50 high schools were represented at RYLA. Questions may be sent to [email protected]

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2015-16 Rotary year, over $23,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including support for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, Rotary’s annual Shoe Project, academic and community service scholarships, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club.

To learn more about Rotary and membership, visit www.troyohiorotary.org.