There’s a new sheriff in town

MIAMI COUNTY — There’s a new sheriff in Miami County.

After serving the community as chief deputy for years, Dave Duchak took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff on Wednesday.

“Wow! I can’t thank all of you enough for coming. It means the world, I don’t even know what to say. There’s so many friends and I’m just very appreciative and thankful,” said Sheriff Duchak following his oath of office. “I can’t thank Sheriff (Charles) Cox, his wife Lynn, and his family enough. He meant a great deal to all of us and taught us a lot.”

Sheriff Duchak paused to clear his throat before continuing on about the late Sheriff Charles Cox, who passed away on Nov. 10, just two days after Duchak was voted into office. Cox served as Miami County Sheriff for seven consecutive terms, more than any other sheriff in county history.

“We are going to carry on and keep doing what he would have expected us to do,” Duchak said. “I can’t thank my family enough, my friends, my colleagues, and for all of you for being here today.”

Sheriff Duchak’s first official duty as sheriff was to perform the oath of office for all deputies and staff and corrections officers following his ceremony.

Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell performed the swearing in ceremony in Judge Christopher Gee’s courtroom, which was filled to capacity with family, friends and the majority of the county’s deputies, officers, and corrections staff.

“I’d be remiss to not talk about Sheriff (Charles) Cox. He left quite a legacy and he had been training up Dave Duchak for many years and he’s trained him well. He’s put together quite a department.,” Kendell said.

Kendell said Duchak is “a man of integrity, character and honor.”

“There are no blurred lines. There are no gray areas. If somebody breaks the law, he’s going to do the right thing and justice will always prevail. I have great confidence in him and I think we are fortunate as citizens of Miami County to have him as our next Sheriff,” Kendell said.

Sheriff Duchak said his goals for his first term as sheriff include department equipment upgrades, staff training and technology improvements.

Duchak shared that he plans to announce the succeeding chief deputy after the first of the year.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Newly elected Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak shakes hands with Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell inside Judge Christopher Gee’s Common Pleas courtroom at the Miami County Safety Building. Duchak was accompanied by his wife, Sheri, during the official oath of office Wednesday in Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161228aw_Duchak.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Newly elected Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak shakes hands with Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell inside Judge Christopher Gee’s Common Pleas courtroom at the Miami County Safety Building. Duchak was accompanied by his wife, Sheri, during the official oath of office Wednesday in Troy.

Dave Duchak sworn in as Miami County Sheriff

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

