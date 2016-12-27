Man sentenced to 20 years for rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A man guilty of raping a 5-year-old boy multiple times was sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

William Thomas Baker, 44, of Piqua and formerly of Troy, was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree felony rape in September, but was only sentenced on two counts during his sentencing hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Baker received the maximum sentence for each count, 10 years to life, and was sentenced to serve them consecutively, or one after the other.

“He sincerely apologizes,” defense attorney Steve King said on Baker’s behalf. King noted that Baker pleaded guilty and gave up his right to a trial to spare the victim the trouble of a trial.

“I’m sorry,” Baker said about his actions, following up at that he asked for “help of treatment of some kind.”

The incidents took place at a residence on Washington Street in Troy, but Baker was living in Piqua when he was arrested. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the Troy Police Department received information from the Piqua Police Department that Baker might have been sexually abusing the victim.

Baker admitted to the behavior, stating that the first three incidents were “accidents” and that the other seven were not. The rapes occurred once a week from June until August. According to court records, Baker is also described as being somewhat developmentally challenged.

“This is, frankly, one of the most upsetting police reports I’ve read in a long time,” Assistant County Prosecutor Janna Parker said.

Parker said Baker attempted to dismiss some of his actions as “accidents,” stating it was “virtually impossible to anally rape” someone by accident. Parker called Baker’s actions “shocking and so upsetting.”

Parker noted the detectives from the Troy Police Department who attended the sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon who were “standing up” for the victim, saying that it was the criminal justice system’s job to stand up for victims, including victims like the 5-year-old boy who could not stand up for himself.

Parker asked the court to sentence Baker to the maximum prison term allowed for both counts of first-degree felony rape in his indictment as well as to sentence him to serve each term consecutively for a total of 20 years to life. Overall, she asked that Baker never be released from prison during the victim’s lifetime.

Judge Christopher Gee said that it was Baker’s relationship with the victim that facilitated these events.

“The English language doesn’t contain words that adequately describe the dangers this defendant poses to the public,” Gee said.

Baker has a criminal history involving the rape of another child. Baker was previously convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition involving a 10-year-old male victim in May 2002. Those charges were settled with a plea agreement, and he was sentenced to prison, from which he was released in September 2005.

Gee said that Baker’s lack of an attempt to seek treatment or help after his previous conviction put the court in the position to protect others from him.

“The court is obligated to protect the public,” Gee said, adding later that a consecutive sentence was necessary to providing that protection.

Baker was previously classified as a habitual sex offender and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison. He received 112 days of jail credit.

Baker http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_William-Thomas-Baker-NEW-CMYK.jpg Baker

Victim was 5-year-old boy

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336