Children’s art classes set at Hayner

TROY — Do you have creative kids? The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a variety of children’s art classes taught by experienced classroom instructors. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Mary Coleman Allen Art Academy has a class for your child.

Students in Dawn Flory’s Homeschool Art classes will build a strong art education foundation, through a large variety of mediums and techniques. Students will learn about basic art design principles, as well as be exposed to art history, famous artists, and art styles. Flory has been teaching at the Hayner Center for 10 years and is most known for instructing Summer Art Camp and the Homeschool Art Program. She graduated from the School of Advertising Art in Kettering.

Instructor Elaine Stewart is recently retired from the Huber Heights school system where she taught gifted and talented students. Students in Elaine’s classes, In the Jungle — Henri Rousseau, Big Flowers — Georgia O’Keeffe, and Comic Dots — Lichtenstein, complete drawing projects that introduce them to a famous artist.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register because classes fill up quickly. For those who qualify, partial financial assistance is available for children’s art classes.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.