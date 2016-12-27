Edison students complete police training

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 10 students in December following their successful completion of the 20-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week since January, totaling over 680 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This was a good group of cadets,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander. “They put their minds to it and displayed the proper attitude to get through this program.”

“The cadets are in class 33 hours a week, Monday through Friday 5:30-10:30 p.m. and all day Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a total of 690 plus hours. They started July 5, and finished Dec. 2. This is truly a commitment on their part, since many have full-time jobs, families, and the class requirements to work into their lives.”

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003 and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the 33rd academy. Throughout its 14-year history, the program has graduated 431 students.

Many students have become officers throughout the region, though they are certified to seek an officer position anywhere in the State of Ohio.

“The jobs are out there,” added Mahan. “We get information on job openings almost weekly. With the training they have received, and once they pass the state written exam, they can become a sworn Police Officer anywhere in the State of Ohio.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate’s degree by taking classes on campus or online. Applications for the Fall 2017 Academy will become available in May. For more information, contact Veronica French at [email protected] or (937) 778-7865.

Provided photo Edison State’s 33rd Police Officer Academy students were honored during a ceremony on Dec. 12. Front row, left to right: Zachery Daniels of Piqua, Darnell Pate Jr. of Trotwood, Christopher King of Sidney, and Dustin Freeman of Troy. Back row, left to right: Travis Frock of New Bremen, Austin Kyzer of Troy, Nathan Wise of Covington, Joliffe Huber of Troy, Jordan Price of Troy, and Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy coordinator. Not pictured: Shane Hill of Gettysburg. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_POA_GraduatingClass-1.jpg Provided photo Edison State’s 33rd Police Officer Academy students were honored during a ceremony on Dec. 12. Front row, left to right: Zachery Daniels of Piqua, Darnell Pate Jr. of Trotwood, Christopher King of Sidney, and Dustin Freeman of Troy. Back row, left to right: Travis Frock of New Bremen, Austin Kyzer of Troy, Nathan Wise of Covington, Joliffe Huber of Troy, Jordan Price of Troy, and Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy coordinator. Not pictured: Shane Hill of Gettysburg.