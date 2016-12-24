Couple write book of hope, healing

TROY — Michael and Judith Magel are no ordinary couple, nicknamed the “Merry Magels” because they are both pastors, the pair recently wrote a book called “God Shots.”

The Magels are pastors at a nondenominational church, Christian Family Fellowship Ministry in Tipp City, but are often guest pastors at many different churches.

The local authors worked two years along with their co-author, Jeannie Hill, to write the book of testimonies and scripture that detail their work as healers.

Hill first approached them, asking if they kept track of the people they have helped and the miracles they have witnessed, and then encouraged the couple to write a book about their experiences.

The couple explained that they wrote their book to make people aware of the healing work they do through their belief in God, and to encourage others that through faith, they can heal, too.

The Magels chose to write the book in testimonies because, “people identify with the miracles that happen to other people, and that makes them more open to seek healing themselves, the book gives encouragement and hope.”

They titled their book “God Shots” because they believe healing through prayer works like shots, a dose of prayer and faith, Michael and Judith said can create “instant results,” but sometimes it also takes time — like medicine — to kick in.

The Magels perform healing alongside modern medicine, stating that they would never tell someone to stop their medication or go against their professionally advised treatment.

“Thank God we have doctors,” Michael Magel said.

The couple also said they do not take money for any of the healing work they do, that seeing people “saved, healed, and delivered” is the ultimate reward.

“We’re encouragers, it’s the greatest compliment we’ve been given,” said Judith Magel, who explains that since the 1970s she and her husband have traveled the country encouraging people through their ministry work.

They have taught many people the faith of healing through God’s work, and are often asked to speak at churches, and lead seminars. However, they insists that “persistence and patience are the keys to healing.”

Their book can be found at Jay and Mary’s Book Center in Troy, online on Amazon, and will soon be available on the Kindle.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Pastors Mike and Judy Magel from Christian Family Fellowship Ministry discuss their healing ministry and recently published book “God Shots.” http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161220aw_God_Shots.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Pastors Mike and Judy Magel from Christian Family Fellowship Ministry discuss their healing ministry and recently published book “God Shots.”