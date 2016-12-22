Letters to Santa

Dear santa

I have been good for the most part of the year, but I know that I have been bad too. Can you still bring me some of the stuff on my Christmas list.

If you could bring me a tablet so I can have one of my own. A finding dori movie, a mini basketball hoop. Baseball stuff and football stuff. Some game for my Xbox and games for my DS 3.

My name is Patrick. I am 8 ½ yrs old and I live in Bradford Ohio.

Thanks

— Patrick

Bradford

Dear Santa

I Have been tried to be good this year Santa I am not 2 yet. If you come be nice and bring me some stuff . I would like some tractors. I love green ones they look just like grandpa’s. I want some stuff that is just like big brothers. I love my big brother. I really like toys that make noise and has lights.

My name is Andrew I am 1 ½ yrs old and I live in Bradford Ohio.

Thanks

— Andrew

Bradford

Dear Santa,

I would like my own phone, drone, a Christmas sweater and a surprise present and some cooking supplies, and a VR headset and a partridge in a pear tree.

Sincerely,

— Gavin M., 8

Casstown

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Chamberlain. I am 6 years old and I am in Kindergarten at Newton elementary.

I have been a very good girl this year and can’t wait for you to come to my house with your reindeer!

Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. I hope my elf on the shelf, “Dave” has told you just the good things. I’m very sorry if I’ve been naughty. It was an accident.

For Christmas I would like a magic mirror, malificents wand, books, new glasses, a babydoll with a sippy cup, pukky and eyes that blink and a puppy.

You are a very kind man for helping all the kids and letting your elf come to my house.

Love,

— Ava Chamberlain, 6

Miami County

dear Santa….Hi my name is Mayson Hughes.I have been good this year….I want a 3ds ….I want colored pencils…. and 3 games pokemon sun and moon and mario makers………I also want some 10 12 pants……I willl leave you some goodies on the table…..thanks

— Mayson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas may I have:

1. A pair of Beanie Boo slippers

2. 3 Giant Beanie Boos

3. The whit elf castle from Legos

4. More Beanie Boos

5. Animal Jam animals and pet houses

6. For those surprise toys you bring us.

(There were 20, now there are only 6, unlike my Aunt Lindsey)

I have been great this year.

Thank you,

— Elisabeth Norman, 10

Casstown

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

1. A diary like Cora, it says, “My Dream Journal” and has a lock on the front.

2. A giraffe jumbo Beanie Boo

3. books

4. A pair of giraffe Beanie Boo slippers

5. A cool pen

6. Some mystery toys

And that is all that I would like for Christmas!

Thank you,

— Charlotte Norman, 8

Casstown

Dear Santa,

I love you. Can you please get me the Grossery Gang 30 pack. Next is Hot Wheels- a big Hot Wheels semi. Also, Zooming Marshall, Pie Face Showdown game. A blue bow and arrow, like the one at Olde English so I can hunt with Daddy. Finally, I want a Lego 3-pack race car and a Beanie Boo.

Thank you,

— Dalton Norman, 5

Casstown

Dear Santa,

I would like a sleeping bag, like my big brother. I would also like a play bow and arrow. Legos, and Hot Wheels too. I’ve been a good boy.

Thank you,

— Jackson Norman, 2

Casstown

Dear Santa …I have been goodthis year…. i want a loft bed……. some clothes……and shoes and violin……

Love,

— Starr

Dear Santa,

I would like a droid and a T-pod (as seen on TMNT). I would like a surprise toy and a walkie-talkie watch. That is all. I hope you have a safe trip back to the North Pole.

Sincerely,

— Devin M., 6

Casstown

Dear Santa,

Today, I’ve been good, I got a purple in school! May I please have a car that goes on water and land. I would also like a Spiderman web shooter. Could I also have shoes that could let me walk on the walls and ceiling.

Your Friend,

— Luke Jensvold, 5

Piqua

Hi, My Name is Jacob. I would like…..a rino fire blaster, hyper-fire elite, Xbox live plus Titan Fall 2 and X9s fly car. That is it thank you Santa.

— Jacob Jensvold, 9

Piqua

Hello Santa,

I would really like a desk for my room, and an IPod.

Love

— Robbie Taylor

Hello Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a toy air plane, some tractors, a toy boat.

Love

— Carson Taylor

Dear Santa,

I think I know I’m close to the bottom of the nice list although i’m still trying my best. There is a special person in my life. I want to get her something for Christmas but I can’t buy it. This girls names is Talia Stace and I like her. I want to get her something but I am asking if you can deliver it for me please. The things are Alex Morgan jersey yougn large and shorts youth and Nike headband and a Milkyway Candybar. But on the tag can it be from me please. She is very special to me sir.

This is my Christmas list for 2016:

1. Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino Fire Blaster

2. N-Strike Mega Mega Mastadon

3. Nerf Rival 2005 MNV-1200 Blaster Red

4. Nerf Zombie Strike Sling Fire Blaster

5. N-Strike Modulus ecs and attachments modulus

6. Apple iPod Classic (6th generation)-160 GB and Black

7. Nike PL Pitch White Blue Royal Blue Black, size 5

8. Adidas Jabulani soccer ball, size 5

9. Adidas TeamGiest Gliden, size 5

10. Barska Starwatcher AE10100 Refractor telescope

11. Star Wars Han Solo & Chewbacca 1000pc puzzle, 1-2 pack

12. New Alexis Sanchez #7 Arsenal Away 2016-2017 mens soccer jersey — adult small

13. Nerf Zombie Strike DoubleStrike Blaster

14. Mini Portable Hamburger Speaker Amplifier For ipod

15. SOCCER cards!# Please put in stocking

P.S. My Best friend on the planet. Merry Christmas Santa.

Thank you Santa,

— Trenton Maxsons

This holiday season some area children have made their lists for delivery on Santa’s big night. From Ripsticks to Xbox and beyond, children are asking for all kinds of toys. Below are the official letters sent in by area children for Santa to make his own list — checking it twice.

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. This year I would like a Hoverboard, Quixels 3D, an ipod, itunes card, Xbox 1, Trampoline, Pie face showdown, Hatchimale, and a football. Merry Christmas, and tell your elves good job on making the toys.

— Andru McDermott, 8

Lima

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a balance beam, headphones, a bungee chair, Razor Ripstick, Hatchimale, and surprises. I have been good this year, so if you could please stop at my house and drop some presents off, that would be great. Have a Merry Christmas, see you soon.

— Izabel McDermott, 8

Lima

Dear Santa, how are the reiandeer and the elfs? How cold is there? The elfs, do you have how tall are they? Sike is a very good elf. I like his ideas and the stuff he gets me.

Santa could you get me a picture of Rudolph. Plesase

My list

Laser x

xbox one

4 wireless controllers for it

a big tv

Love,

— Brandt Mitchell, 10

Indiana

Dear, santa have I been good this year? I hope that cancer is gone. are you cold? Sike is awsome. Santa could you give me a picture of Roudlph? How is Mrs. claus?

Wish List

A box one

mine crof

2 wireless xbox 360 controllers

have every singall mod that they have for the xbox one and xbox 360 mincraft.

love,

Beau Mitchell, 10

Indiana

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like paw patrol toys, spider man toys. Thank you for all the presents you got me all the year.

Love,

— Damien Hickman, 5

Dear, Santa,

I would like ninja turtle, walking dead toys. Thank you for every thing.

Love,

— Teven Hickman, 6

Dear Santa,

I would like peppa toys, kitchen set, barbie dolls/babies. How are you?

Love

— Abrianna, 2

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a big makeup kit and purls/earring /smart watch. How are you? I heart Santa!

— Nevaeh Hammons

Dear, Santsa,

I would like shopkins numnoms makeup crafts clothing a now book bag and a book and dresses. I love you

Love

— Alyaeh Hammons

Dear Santa,

Hey this is Alyssa I have been asking for a lot this year but I only picked out a few so if you can get these thing I want can you pretty please thank you ok here I go I want an iphone7 and a case also some boots with a white bow. And I need a new tv because my tv is like 20 years old also a desk for my room. Also I have been wanting a laptop. Thank so much

Sincerely,

— Alyssa

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Movie and toys for my brother Logan.

Love

— Steven Becksted

Dear Santa,

I want a purple barbie car, a sucker, and a new blanket for Christmas. I’m four years old and my Grandma is helping me write to you. Thank you Santa!

Love

— Cecilee Frohna

Sidney

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a swimming turtle, clothes for my baby dolls, a coloring activity set, more pretty dresses for me, jewelry, math practice books, giftcard for nails, chap stick, games, Moana Dolls and necklace, Kirby game for DS that would be it.

Thanks Santa.

Love,

— Olivia Bowman

PS. I will have cookies and milk for you and reindeer food for the reindeer.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmalynn, I am 6-years-old. This year for Christmas I would like a V-Tech Go Go Princess Castle. Also the unicorn that with it. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you And carrots for the reindeer.

Love

— Emmalynn King, 6

St. Paris

PS. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jamison Wombacher. Sled, Mouse Trap.

— Jamison

Angola, Indiana

Dear Santa,

Give me this stuff please. Suggles my deam puppy, Furreal Friends torch, All of the shopy Shopkins Dolls, Shopkins, Hachimals, NumNoms, Monster High Dolls, Monster High Minees, Shopkin Stuffed Animals, emogis stuffed animals, nerferbell, Olaf Slipper boots, Zoomer Hedgiez, Shopkins Bedroom, pompom wow, Orzbeez, Walmart giftcard, Four wheeler, reel puppy, pie face, hug time popp doll, poppy light and sound night light, charms collection jewelry box, num noms lip gloss truck, shopkins chef club hot spot kitchen, shopkins tall mall, easy bake oven, chocolate pen, Furby, Trolls selfie singing star microphone, ALICE through the looking glass, Fire tablet 7 inch kids edition, applie iPod touch, Apple iPad Air, Chip Puppy.

From

— Elizabeth Griffis

Sidney

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalyn and I’ve been mostly good this year. My sidh list for presents is as follows: Lilly Baby Alive (birthday 2/20/16), tinker toys, girly scooter, and skull clip on earrings.

Love,

— Adalyn Barger

Sidney

PS. The cookies and milk will be on the table. I helped make them myself and hope you will enjoy them!

To Santa,

Imaginext Dino Ice – T-rex, 85, Air Hogs Thunder Trax, 60.

— Austin Heaton

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Jolly isn’t ever around. For Christmas I want a mp3 player, a new bike, tv, and finally a pet puppy. I want it to be a Rottweiler.

From

— Angel

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a remote controlled monster truck. I would like a big fire truck. Can I please have blue sand and more play doh? I have been a good boy and I am going peepee on the potty. Can I have a dinosaur, please?

Your friend,

— Alex Lacy

Age 3

Dear Santa,

This is my very first Christmas and I am very excited! Mommy & Daddy said if I am a good boy then you will come to see me. I have been very good! Mommy & Daddy are showing me all the Christmas shows too! So far, Charlie Brown Christmas is my favorite. On my wish list, I would love anything Mickey Mouse! He’s my favorite character by far! Can you please also make sure to visit my new baby cousin Corbin? He’s been a very good boy too! I can’t wait to wake up Christmas morning and see what you’ve brought!

XoXo,

— Everett, 10 months

Piqua

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m looking forward to seeing you this year. My name is Khloe Walker and I am 8.

I have been a very good girl all year. For Christmas, I would like a Hatchimal. They are really cool. Some candy in my stocking would also be great.

My sister Konley is 3, but she can’t type. She would like a Princess Barbie doll and a Prince doll.

Take care and travel safe.

Love,

— Khloe Walker

