Commissioners approve tax abatement

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners gave final approval to a tax abatement for an incoming business, adopted appropriations for 2017, and said goodbye to outgoing commissioner, Richard Cultice, at their meeting Thursday.

Already approved by the Tipp City council and school board, the commissioners authorized a 12-year, 75 percent tax abatement for Gateway Plastics, a Wisconsin-based company that manufactures food containers.

The company aims to build a $30 million facility in Tipp City that would add 200 jobs by the end of its third year in operation, Tipp City’s Assistant City Manager Brad Vath told the board.

The company would be manufacturing plastic lids and caps at the proposed 300,000-square-foot facility on North Third Street.

The project would also include a 2,500-foot parallel rail line and a spur to connect to the Gateway property, which would allow the estimated 30 rail cars per month to make deliveries of raw materials to the facility.

The commissioners commended the city for attracting new industry to the county.

“Anytime you bring in business, anywhere in the community, that’s a good thing,” Commissioner Richard Cultice said.

The commissioners also formally adopted appropriations for fiscal year 2017, based on projections of estimated revenue and anticipated expenditures.

The approved general fund expenditures total $31 million, with 2017 revenues projected to be $24.5 million. The board is anticipating balancing at $29 million.

The commissioners noted that there are concerns about revenues in 2017, which will be affected by changes to the sales tax and a projected $800,000 loss in taxes on Medicare, but added that the auditor’s office will be watching revenues closely.

“We have a long history of not just balancing our budget in Miami County, but having surpluses annually, which we hope to continue,” Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said.

At his final meeting, commissioners O’Brien and Jack Evans thanked Cultice for his service on the board, of which he has been a member since May 2011.

“Your wit was very much appreciated, as well as your wisdom. We are going to miss you, but I wish you all the best in your retirement,” Evans said.

Cultice previously served two terms on the Troy City Council and was twice elected as Troy City Auditor, and had a 35-year career in the private sector with Hobart Brothers.

“I’ve enjoyed this, it’s been interesting to say the least. Fun most of the time. I can’t say enough about working with you guys, and staff has been very helpful,” Cultice said. “It’s been a very positive thing for me.”

He offered a few words of advice to Greg Simmons, who will take over for him following his swearing in next Tuesday: “Have as much fun as I’ve had … Be willing to let people help and know they’re available.”

Cultice thanked for service

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]