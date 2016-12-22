Operation Cloverleaf adds shrubs to interchange

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Since mid-2003, local lawn care companies have donated the time, personnel and equipment to maintain the 18 acres at the interchange of State Route 41 and Interstate 75 under a project known as Operation Cloverleaf.

This year, Operation Cloverleaf has also given the residents of Troy and the city a Christmas present. The Operation Cloverleaf Team provided all the equipment, labor and design of a new “impact planting” project at the SW quadrant of the Cloverleaf. The planting spells T-R-O-Y. The letters are 18-foot high and required more than 180 Winter Gem Boxwood shrubs. As the motoring public travels heading north or exits off the interstate, they will see the planting.

“The companies of Operation Cloverleaf are adding to their philosophy of giving back to the community and keeping this major gateway into Troy looking fantastic at no cost to the taxpayers beyond the purchase of materials,” said Troy Mayor Michael Beamish. “I thank all the Operation Cloverleaf companies and employees for this beautiful and generous Christmas gift that we will enjoy year long.”

The city paid for the cost of the shrubs as a part of the City Beautification Committee budget, and provided some other assistance. Finfrock Construction Company donated some special equipment needed to complete the plantings. The eight companies that make up Operation Cloverleaf then provided the equipment and labor to do the planting on Wednesday.

The Operation Cloverleaf companies are:

• All Pro Landscape

• Anderson’s Tree Company

• Ever-Green Turf & Landscape

• Greentech Lawn and Irrigation

• Mercer Group Inc.

• Quality Lawn & Landscape

• Shields Lawn Tamer

ˆ Tree Care Inc.

Their combined annual donation to maintain Operation Cloverleaf has an estimated value to the community in excess of $40,000. Through the volunteer efforts, and partnering with the city for the purchase of some of the supplies, this interchange has become manicured with flowering trees, seasonal flowers and other landscape features, including rocks.

Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Workers from several local landscape companies put the finishing touches on a landscape project in the southwest quadrant of the Interstate 75 and State Route 41 interchange on Wednesday morning. Workers used 180 Winter Gem Boxwood shrubs to spell out T-R-O-Y in 18-foot high letters that will be visible to northbound traffic on I-75.