Trustees discuss roads

For the Troy Daily News

MONROE TWP. — Tending to the township roads and activity at Maple Hill Cemetery were among topics of discussion at the Monroe Township board meeting on Dec. 19.

With winter weather conditions upon the area of recent, the township road crew has been hauling in salt to fill township bins, and plowing and salting the roads as needed this month.

In other business, the trustees approved payment of bills totaling $45,235.85; and discussed the bidding process for construction of the new Tipp City Senior Center on North Hyatt Street with representatives from the Tipp City Seniors, Inc.

The year-end meeting of the township trustees will take place in the meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City, at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30. The first meeting of the New Year for the trustees will shift to a 7 p.m. Tuesday evening meeting on Jan. 3. That meeting will include a reorganizational meeting just prior to the regular meeting which is all open to the public.

Township offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in recognition of the New Year’s holiday.